Positively sad?

Today, unfortunately, this emotion has a negative, almost painful reputation, but the truth is … Sadness draws each of our feelings together. I write this because our world has changed. Many are discouraged with the new “normal” prompted by the pandemic and world events. However, many others have embraced “Sadness” in a positive manner and chosen to go forward in making the world a better place.

Think about it. Sadness never, ever fills one’s soul. There always remains room for joy, pride and accomplishment. Without Sadness, how would we know gladness? Sadness begs for help. Consider how those who have known hunger now feed the hungry. Medical experts are challenged by this new virus and are searching for not only answers but cures. COVID-19 has made us sad. Justice grows from the sadness of local and world events, and is creating pathways to compromises or solutions. Racial and gender bias has made us sad. Organizations and support groups have become more evident and are generating millions of dollars in donations to address the needs of others. Abuse, addiction and bullying have made us sad. Are you beginning to see a pattern?