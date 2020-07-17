Positively sad?

Remember the movie “Inside Out?” This film portrayed a young lost girl who began communicating with her emotions to help make the painful adjustment to a new city and school. The main characters and her strongest emotions were Joy, Disgust, Fear, Anger, and my favorite … Sadness.
Today, unfortunately, this emotion has a negative, almost painful reputation, but the truth is … Sadness draws each of our feelings together. I write this because our world has changed. Many are discouraged with the new “normal” prompted by the pandemic and world events. However, many others have embraced “Sadness” in a positive manner and chosen to go forward in making the world a better place.
Think about it. Sadness never, ever fills one’s soul. There always remains room for joy, pride and accomplishment. Without Sadness, how would we know gladness? Sadness begs for help. Consider how those who have known hunger now feed the hungry. Medical experts are challenged by this new virus and are searching for not only answers but cures. COVID-19 has made us sad. Justice grows from the sadness of local and world events, and is creating pathways to compromises or solutions. Racial and gender bias has made us sad. Organizations and support groups have become more evident and are generating millions of dollars in donations to address the needs of others. Abuse, addiction and bullying have made us sad. Are you beginning to see a pattern?
On any given day, someone will greet you with “Hi! How are you?” and you will reply with “Fine.” The truth is you are only “fine” when any Sadness has been accepted and emotional strengths have begun to foster joy. Sadness is intended to provoke action. Internalization of Sadness is not constructive by itself, but when combined with Joy, Disgust, Fear and Anger, it becomes an opportunity to analyze the cause, reorder the lack (or abundance) of solutions and grasp the chance to shift the status quo. Direct your Sadness to eradicate hate, intolerance, narrow-mindedness and apathy. Be okay with “Sad.”
The movie “Inside Out” had a happy ending, but I find the positive in a quote by Maxime Lagacé: “Your sadness is a gift. Don’t reject it. Don’t rush it. Live it fully and use it as fuel to change and grow.”
Robbie Nathan, Bridge to Better Living consultant, is sometimes sad and other times joyously giddy. Most of all, she hopes everyone knows they have the power to touch lives and change the world. It’s a big world.
