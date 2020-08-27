Police encourage blood donation after Lincoln officer shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents should give blood to to help bolster the local supply after a Lincoln police officer was shot and underwent emergency surgery Wednesday, a police officer said on social media Thursday.

Officer Kathryn Meade posted a message on Twitter encouraging blood donations.

"Lincoln’s blood supply has been drastically reduced by the lifesaving efforts made for our Officer - who is still fighting for his life," Meade said.

The officer, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was shot in the chest while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on a felony assault warrant related to a murder investigation.

Police have not publicly identified the officer, who was in critical condition on Wednesday evening.

An update on the shooting was expected at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Blood donors should call the Nebraska Community Blood Bank at 877-486-9414 or visit Ncbb.org/donate-blood to donate.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

