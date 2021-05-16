Pius X priest listens to his heart, avoids disaster

"This is very unique," she said. "It's almost like VIP medicine."

Tunuguntla said that now that the coronavirus pandemic is more under control and people have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, the clinic is busier than ever.

People who believe they are having a heart attack should always call 911, she said, but for those who have had minor chest pain that's ongoing and are worried about a potential heart issue, they can just show up at the clinic without an appointment and will be seen quickly.

Tunuguntla said symptoms to pay attention to are any that occur from "nose to navel" and come on and worsen with activity but resolve at rest.

Bernardo said his symptoms came on fairly quickly. He cannot remember any previous symptoms and he got a clean bill of health at his last physical.

But he's glad he listened to his heart and avoided a tragedy.

Bernardo said he buried a man he knew earlier this year who had avoided going to the hospital right away after he experienced chest pain. By the time he relented and called an ambulance, it was too late.