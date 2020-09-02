 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pioneer Heart takes ownership stake in AMI surgery center
View Comments
editor's pick

Pioneer Heart takes ownership stake in AMI surgery center

{{featured_button_text}}
Medical Clinic: Advanced Medical Imaging

Advanced Medical Imaging has partnered with Pioneer Heart Institute to share ownership of its new surgery center.

 Advanced Medical Imaging Facebook page

Two Lincoln medical practices are teaming up to share ownership of the city's newest surgery center.

Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging announced they have united in a joint ownership of the new surgery center at 7555 Pioneers Blvd.

The 10,000-square-foot surgery center, which AMI built next to its existing imaging center and which opened last year, already does a number of outpatient cardiology and vascular procedures as well as interventional radiology procedures. The two entities have billed the center as the first cardiac surgery center in Nebraska.

Pioneer Heart docs no longer able to do procedures at heart hospital

Tom Burnell, Pioneer Heart's CEO, said Medicare guidelines have expanded the number and types of cardiac and vascular procedures that can be done in an outpatient surgery center.

"The trend in cardiology has been and will continue to be toward more procedures being done in outpatient settings," he said. "Outpatient procedures have been shown to be very effective with superior outcomes. It also provides for ease and convenience for patients -- even more so in a pandemic."

Pioneer Heart was formed a little over two years ago when several doctors at the Nebraska Heart Institute decided to strike out on their own. Burnell said the practice has been planning the development of its own surgery center almost since its inception.

Watch Now: Madonna breaks ground on largest expansion in history

"The opportunity to partner with AMI’s surgery center allowed Pioneer Heart to achieve this goal sooner than otherwise anticipated," he said.

Dr. Chris Colling, president of the Advanced Medical Imaging Surgery Center, said both entities share common values, and the partnership will "deliver the next generation of health care."

Bryan completes 1st phase of East Campus renovation

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-thirds of 100 largest school districts starting online

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News