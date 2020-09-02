Pioneer Heart takes ownership stake in AMI surgery center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln medical practices are teaming up to share ownership of the city's newest surgery center.

Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging announced they have united in a joint ownership of the new surgery center at 7555 Pioneers Blvd.

The 10,000-square-foot surgery center, which AMI built next to its existing imaging center and which opened last year, already does a number of outpatient cardiology and vascular procedures as well as interventional radiology procedures. The two entities have billed the center as the first cardiac surgery center in Nebraska.

Tom Burnell, Pioneer Heart's CEO, said Medicare guidelines have expanded the number and types of cardiac and vascular procedures that can be done in an outpatient surgery center.

"The trend in cardiology has been and will continue to be toward more procedures being done in outpatient settings," he said. "Outpatient procedures have been shown to be very effective with superior outcomes. It also provides for ease and convenience for patients -- even more so in a pandemic."