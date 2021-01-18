Phase 2 of Bryan East Campus project now complete

Bryan Health on Monday announced a milestone in its ongoing $47 million renovation project at its East Campus hospital.

Bryan said it completed phase 2 of the project, which included a new surgery prep and recovery area; a new second-floor waiting area for surgery, cardiovascular services and radiology; and private rooms for families to have confidential conversations with physicians.

The health system had completed the first phase of the project in May. That phase included enhancements to the main entrance, including a two-story addition between Bryan Medical Center and Bryan Medical Plaza; 11 new larger, more-modern surgical suites; a new first-floor waiting area; and a relocated sterile processing area with close proximity to operating rooms.

Bryan said the project has now moved into its third phase, which will include three additional cardiovascular operating suites and a new post-anesthesia recovery unit. A fourth phase will start in the fall, with construction on the entire project, which began in January 2019, expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.

Don Sheets, director of facilities and construction at Bryan Medical Center, said the health system had considered delaying the project because of the coronavirus pandemic but decided to keep moving forward.