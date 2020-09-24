People seeking COVID-19 tests at Bryan urgent care locations will need to see a doctor

Bryan Health said Thursday that it has made some changes to its protocols for seeing and testing people with suspected cases of COVID-19 at its urgent care locations.
Bryan had been giving people who showed up at its urgent care centers COVID-19 tests, sending them home and following up later. However, it is now requiring people to either see their own doctor first and get an order for a test or see a provider at the urgent care centers after getting a test.
All testing will now be done in patients' cars. If they need to see a provider, the testing will be done first and then they will go directly into a patient room in the facility, said Kevin Hejtmanek, practice manager for Bryan Urgent Care.
People also may be given other tests, such as a flu test or strep test, depending on their symptoms, Hejtmanek said. Those test results should be available by the end of the visit, while the average time to get COVID-19 test results is 3-4 days.
Bryan Urgent Care does have rapid COVID-19 tests available for police and fire department members.
Hejtmanek said Bryan made the change in procedure at its urgent care centers because it had essentially been treating all suspected cases of COVID-19 as if that's what the person had. That meant people were getting a test and then being sent home, and if they actually had another illness, care for that illness was being delayed, which was leading to "more emergent situations."
"We wanted to address these (illnesses) right away," he said.
People can still go to the drive-thru testing site at Bryan LifePointe near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road to just get a COVID-19 test. Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said there has been increased traffic at the site, with 117 people getting tested there Thursday.
Lincoln has seen an increased number of COVID-19 cases recently, recording its three highest weekly totals in the past three weeks. That has led to more hospitalizations.
Bryan as of Thursday morning had 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, its most ever, with 23 of those patients from Lancaster County. Those numbers have more than doubled since Friday.
Overall, the hospital system had 507 patients as of Thursday, one of its highest totals during the pandemic.
Ravenscroft said Bryan has adequate personal protective equipment and plenty of bed space to deal with the increase in COVID-19 patients.
What is becoming a concern, however, is the availability of health care workers.
Ravenscoft noted that there has been a nursing shortage in the state for several years and, "It is tight, not just for Bryan, but everybody in the state."
"You might be able to increase your facility capacity, but getting the workers or the employees in place to staff those are challenges," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.