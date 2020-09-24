People seeking COVID-19 tests at Bryan urgent care locations will need to see a doctor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health said Thursday that it has made some changes to its protocols for seeing and testing people with suspected cases of COVID-19 at its urgent care locations.

Bryan had been giving people who showed up at its urgent care centers COVID-19 tests, sending them home and following up later. However, it is now requiring people to either see their own doctor first and get an order for a test or see a provider at the urgent care centers after getting a test.

All testing will now be done in patients' cars. If they need to see a provider, the testing will be done first and then they will go directly into a patient room in the facility, said Kevin Hejtmanek, practice manager for Bryan Urgent Care.

People also may be given other tests, such as a flu test or strep test, depending on their symptoms, Hejtmanek said. Those test results should be available by the end of the visit, while the average time to get COVID-19 test results is 3-4 days.

Bryan Urgent Care does have rapid COVID-19 tests available for police and fire department members.