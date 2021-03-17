People as young as 63 eligible for vaccine in Lincoln this week; Brazil variant found in Douglas County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is dipping its toes into the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine program.
The department had originally planned to vaccinate people 65 and older, educators and some other front-line workers included in Phase 1B of the state's plan at clinics Thursday and Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But on Wednesday, the city said in a news release that vaccine will be offered to people as young as 63.
Officials were still working Wednesday afternoon to fill all of the available appointments.
The move to vaccinate younger residents means the local health district is joining several others around the state in jumping to Phase 2A of the vaccine program, which includes people ages 50-64 and those with serious medical conditions that make them more prone to complications from COVID-19.
Other districts that have announced plans to start vaccinating people in Phase 2A include the Kearney-based Two Rivers Public Health Department, North Central District Health Department, Loup Basin Public Health Department and West Central District Health Department headquartered in North Platte.
Lancaster County officials could not be reached for comment about the change. According to figures posted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Lancaster County has fully vaccinated 16.8% of residents age 16 and over.
Statewide, 15.3% of the 16-and-over population has been fully vaccinated.
Douglas County recorded the state's first cases of the Brazil variant of COVID-19, known as the P.1 Variant, on Wednesday.
The variant, identified in at least 10 other states, is likely more contagious than other strains of the virus, officials said, but vaccines are effective in preventing it.
Lancaster County on Thursday reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 28,965. There were no new deaths reported, and the number of people hospitalized for the disease was 27, up slightly from 26 on Tuesday.
VACCINATION CLINICS IN LINCOLN:
