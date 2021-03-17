People as young as 63 eligible for vaccine in Lincoln this week; Brazil variant found in Douglas County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is dipping its toes into the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine program.

The department had originally planned to vaccinate people 65 and older, educators and some other front-line workers included in Phase 1B of the state's plan at clinics Thursday and Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But on Wednesday, the city said in a news release that vaccine will be offered to people as young as 63.

Officials were still working Wednesday afternoon to fill all of the available appointments.

The move to vaccinate younger residents means the local health district is joining several others around the state in jumping to Phase 2A of the vaccine program, which includes people ages 50 to 64 and those with serious medical conditions that make them more prone to complications from COVID-19.

Other districts that have announced plans to start vaccinating people in Phase 2A include the Kearney-based Two Rivers Public Health Department, North Central District Health Department, Loup Basin Public Health Department and West Central District Health Department headquartered in North Platte.

