Pediatric dental office seeks teacher award nominations

Wilderness Station Pediatric Dentistry has created a Nominate a Teacher program to give back to a local teacher and his/her classroom. The dental office has pledged to donate $1,000 to split between the winning teacher and classroom.

"We are proud supporters of our local schools, and we know they are going through difficult times right now with COVID and keeping teachers and students healthy," said sponsor Marty Killeen, DDS.

Any teacher from preschool through 12th grade is eligible, and any student, parent or member of the community can nominate them.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 14. To nominate a teacher, visit WildernessStationPediatricDentistry.com.

