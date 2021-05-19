Parkinson's Support Group Zoom meeting Sunday

Dr. John Puente of Adamas Pharmaceuticals will present "Understanding Off-episodes and Dyskenesia in Parkinson's Disease" via Zoom at the Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m.
After the presentation and business, participants may break into patient and caregiver groups. Register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/2S6MzDk. Meeting ID is 967 2660 5552 and the passcode is 354088.
Direct any questions to Suzy at suzycam54@gmail.com or Gunter at 402-435-8946.
