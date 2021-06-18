Parkinson's Support Group Zoom meeting June 27

Karla Jensen of Nebraska Wesleyan University will present "Mindfulness" via Zoom as part of the Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m.
After the presentation and business, participants may break into patient and caregiver groups. Register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/35w4Pcx. Meeting ID is 916 7927 0080, and the passcode is 052816.
Direct any questions to Suzy at suzycam54@gmail.com or Gunter at 402-435-8946.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!