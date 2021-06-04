Parkinson’s Revolution fundraiser June 12 at Tower Square

The Parkinson’s Foundation and Fly | A Fitness Revolution will host the annual Parkinson’s Revolution rides on stationary bicycles at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 12, outside at Tower Square, 13th and P streets.
The event will raise funds and awareness for the 1 million Americans living with Parkinson’s.
Register at PDRevolutionNE.org. For more details, contact JT Cattle at jtcattle@parkinson.org or 913-416-4107.
