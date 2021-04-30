Pandemic increases need for children's mental health services

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and their families through behavioral and mental health services. During the last fiscal year, HopeSpoke served nearly 1,800 children, youth and adults through a variety of programs.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics indicated that one in five Nebraskans was affected by mental health and/or substance abuse issues. Now this occurrence is estimated closer to one in three individuals.

Mental health is as important as your physical health. Here are some key takeaways as HopeSpoke encourages everyone to join in the conversation about children’s mental health:

1. Caring for mental health is a vital part of living a healthy, fulfilling life.

2. Experiencing mental health challenges is not uncommon – and it is important to ask for help.

3. We accept, support and respect others in our lives who have mental health challenges.

“We are here to help,” shared Katie McLeese Stephenson, MSW, HopeSpoke's executive director. “HopeSpoke uses clinical measurements to determine client success; but even more importantly, we celebrate success one child and family at a time!”