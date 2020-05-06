'Out of the shadows': A look inside Lincoln's leading agency in the pandemic fight

The department's proposed guidelines to reopen those businesses generated hundreds of emails, but the vast majority provided constructive feedback, staff members said.

And the community has shown its appreciation for the workers.

On a particularly tough day last month that started at 5:30 a.m., Cook stepped out of the Health Department at 6:30 p.m. to see the words "Thank You" chalked on the sidewalk outside the entrance.

The message moved her to tears.

When she's away from 3131 O St., she reflects on the environment she works in, where so many people commit themselves to a trying mission.

"It may be stressful, but people come to work every day, they work really hard, they support each other," Cook said.

While the numbers of cases or hospital beds or ventilators in use may indicate the severity of the problem here, health department staff don't see this community simply in numbers, Davy said.

When they walk in to work, they feel the weight and understand the consequences of their decisions, knowing it's their friends and relatives who live here and own businesses here who feel the effects, he said.