Out of the red risk zone, Lancaster County to ease pandemic restrictions
Following two consecutive weeks of declining cases, Lancaster County plans to ease its coronavirus restrictions in the coming days to allow for larger gatherings and later operating hours for bars and restaurants, the Journal Star has learned. 

Rules governing indoor gatherings will expand from 25% of rated capacity to 50%, not to exceed 10,000 people, under the forthcoming directed health measures. 

Bars and restaurants can remain open to diners and drinkers without restrictions on their hours for the first time since Nov. 13. For several weeks, bars not licensed to sell food could only allow to-go alcohol purchases, and more recently, health restrictions required bars and restaurants to close to in-person service at 11 p.m. 

The current directed health measures expire Jan. 29, and it wasn't immediately clear when the new eased restrictions would take effect. 

Tuesday's announcement comes just days ahead of when board members of the Nebraska School Activities Association are expected to consider options for staging games in the state high school basketball tournament later this winter.

Restrictions currently in place in Lincoln, the tightest measures in the state, limit attendance for indoor events to 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 2,000).

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez were expected to discuss the changes and further details on the local coronavirus response at a 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Health Department dropped the local COVID-19 risk dial from red for the first time in over two months. 

On Nov. 6, the department moved the dial into the severe category for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Now in the elevated orange range, the dial still indicates high risk in the community as many college students return to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus for the start of the spring semester. 

Under the new rules, bar and restaurant capacity will remain at 50% and other social distancing precautions will carry over to the new health directive. 

Events of 500 or more people that were not previously approved can resume after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department put them on pause in mid-November. 

And peddlers can resume door-to-door sales provided they wear a mask and follow "no solicitation" signage under the new rules. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

