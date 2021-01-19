Out of the red risk zone, Lancaster County to ease pandemic restrictions

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez were expected to discuss the changes and further details on the local coronavirus response at a 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Health Department dropped the local COVID-19 risk dial from red for the first time in over two months.

On Nov. 6, the department moved the dial into the severe category for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Now in the elevated orange range, the dial still indicates high risk in the community as many college students return to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus for the start of the spring semester.

Under the new rules, bar and restaurant capacity will remain at 50% and other social distancing precautions will carry over to the new health directive.

Events of 500 or more people that were not previously approved can resume after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department put them on pause in mid-November.

And peddlers can resume door-to-door sales provided they wear a mask and follow "no solicitation" signage under the new rules.

