Our hug-deficient society

From the minute we are all born, we are welcomed into this big ol’ world with a universal gesture that will be with us all for the rest of our days – a hug.
I’ve given hugs a lot of thought over the past several months, particularly since we are in a truly unnatural state of not giving nor getting hugs. As this weird pandemic continues its march through societies all over the world, I find myself really, truly, desperately hungry for the one thing that we aren’t giving or getting from each other these days – a hug.
I think, right now, we all have a bit of fear lurking around in our brains. Even if you’re a macho man or a brave woman or a steadfast, fearless kid, we all have a bit of concern about what all is happening right about now. Spoken or unspoken, fear can be debilitating in ways we aren’t even aware of. Fear can, in fact, induce periods of anxiety which can, over time, impact our health. For children, longer time spent in anxiety can be even more ominous since younger folks haven’t had a chance to build up a defense and/or a way of alleviating anxiety. It lingers and can put all of us in dark, funky moods and feeling adrift.
Virginia Satir, a well-known family therapist, gave us guidelines for how many hugs we need per day. She outlined, “We need four hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.”
Given our current distancing, I venture to guess that most of us are not getting anywhere near our daily suggested quota. Even within families that have been in closer quarters in the past several months, the number of hugs is probably not being met; most families are working hard to keep their wits about them and sharp objects out of reach. Those of us who are single/older/elderly (choose your choice) get none. Zilch. Zero. Nada. None.
I am a hugger. As a child born and raised in Texas, that trait comes naturally. We Texans are pretty big on hugging. We hug folks we meet, folks that we have over for dinner, people who just look like they need a hug. We hug when we’re happy, celebrating, sharing good news or comforting those folks who have gotten bad news. Call us “all-purpose huggers.”
We’re also not timid huggers. Having lived in various places all over the world, I know that there are varying degrees of enthusiasm about hugging. My style of hugging is a good ol’, hearty, full-felt hug. Some folks are timid, half-huggers. Others are more of a sort of cheek hugger; they never get their arms around you, but offer a cheek-to-cheek sort of connection. I have occasionally gotten a hug from someone who simply isn’t a hugger at all, a sort of reluctant “here’s my cheek to look at but I’m not going to touch you” sort of endeavor.
And so – alas – I am now, officially, “hug-deficient.” I try to allay that loss by curling up with a pillow in my chair, hoping it will suffice for a real, live hug. I cuddle up in bed, wrapped up in warm sheets and blankets, cocooning in a way that I feel held.
Because I am, sadly, in the “less than four” category.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey remembers with smiles the many, many hugs her mother gave her. She absolutely adores the hugs her daughter – now in a distant state – freely hands out. Bonnie truly misses the hugs from her friends … and even from strangers.
©2020
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!