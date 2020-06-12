Our hug-deficient society

Given our current distancing, I venture to guess that most of us are not getting anywhere near our daily suggested quota. Even within families that have been in closer quarters in the past several months, the number of hugs is probably not being met; most families are working hard to keep their wits about them and sharp objects out of reach. Those of us who are single/older/elderly (choose your choice) get none. Zilch. Zero. Nada. None.

I am a hugger. As a child born and raised in Texas, that trait comes naturally. We Texans are pretty big on hugging. We hug folks we meet, folks that we have over for dinner, people who just look like they need a hug. We hug when we’re happy, celebrating, sharing good news or comforting those folks who have gotten bad news. Call us “all-purpose huggers.”

We’re also not timid huggers. Having lived in various places all over the world, I know that there are varying degrees of enthusiasm about hugging. My style of hugging is a good ol’, hearty, full-felt hug. Some folks are timid, half-huggers. Others are more of a sort of cheek hugger; they never get their arms around you, but offer a cheek-to-cheek sort of connection. I have occasionally gotten a hug from someone who simply isn’t a hugger at all, a sort of reluctant “here’s my cheek to look at but I’m not going to touch you” sort of endeavor.