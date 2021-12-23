 Skip to main content
Options abound in Lincoln for preventative COVID-19 tests
Options abound in Lincoln for preventative COVID-19 tests

Peter Angeletti from UNMC explains how the omicron variant is spreading faster.

With increasing cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Nebraska and holiday gatherings on the horizon, people may be looking to get tested before meeting friends and relatives this weekend.

Unlike last year, when COVID-19 test supply was tight and you usually had to have a doctor's referral or be experiencing possible symptoms of the disease, this year pretty much anyone can get a test for any reason.

There are several locations where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test and have the results in a few hours.

One of those is the test site run by Nomi Health at Gateway Mall. You can register online and get either a rapid antigen test or a PCR test. The rapid test results are usually available in an hour or so, while the PCR test results can take up to a couple of days. The site is closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CVS also offers both rapid and PCR tests at certain locations, but it appeared as of Wednesday afternoon that there were no testing slots open at Lincoln locations this week.

You're congested and you've got a fever. Is it COVID, or something else?
Colder weather a concern for COVID-19 case rates

Hy-Vee offers both rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests, but the antigen tests are only available to people who are symptomatic or have had a known COVID-19 exposure, which means they are not an option for people seeking preventive testing for travel or gatherings.

Rapid PCR tests provide same-day results, but unlike other traditional PCR tests offered at many pharmacies, they are not free. To get one, you have to create an account on Hy-Vee's website and schedule an appointment.

A number of other pharmacies, including Walgreens, offer rapid tests that allow you to get results in 24 hours or less.

Bryan Health also offers COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms or exposure at its on-demand lab at 3901 Pine Lake Road. The testing costs $50 and is available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are usually available within 24 hours.

As hospitalizations continue to climb, Bryan officials tout vaccinations
Lincoln hospital leaders' plea as patient numbers swell: Get vaccinated

Many pharmacies and other stores offer COVID-19 tests that people can take themselves at home. A number of retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, said they were putting limits on the number of tests customers can buy online, in-store or both.

For travel purposes, you should make sure to confirm the testing requirements for the airline and country you are visiting. U.S. destinations Hawaii and Puerto Rico require negative tests for unvaccinated travelers to avoid quarantine. The U.S. Virgin Islands requires negative tests for all travelers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

