Options abound in Lincoln for preventative COVID-19 tests

With increasing cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Nebraska and holiday gatherings on the horizon, people may be looking to get tested before meeting friends and relatives this weekend.

Unlike last year, when COVID-19 test supply was tight and you usually had to have a doctor's referral or be experiencing possible symptoms of the disease, this year pretty much anyone can get a test for any reason.

There are several locations where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test and have the results in a few hours.

One of those is the test site run by Nomi Health at Gateway Mall. You can register online and get either a rapid antigen test or a PCR test. The rapid test results are usually available in an hour or so, while the PCR test results can take up to a couple of days. The site is closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CVS also offers both rapid and PCR tests at certain locations, but it appeared as of Wednesday afternoon that there were no testing slots open at Lincoln locations this week.