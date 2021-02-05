Online town halls planned in Lincoln, elsewhere to educate people of color about COVID-19 vaccine

He also said that some of the groups it serves have skeptical views of Western medicine, and he's heard anecdotal evidence that there are many people who don't plan to get vaccinated.

"Our goal is to break down these preconceived notions and try to answer any questions as to why they feel it's not safe to get the vaccine," Meyer said.

Smith said that once more vaccine is available, the state will work with community partners to ensure those who are most vulnerable and most in need of it have access.

The Department of Health and Human Services said late Wednesday that it is getting an additional boost in vaccine supply. Last week, officials said the state would be getting about 16% more vaccine doses for the next several weeks, but in a news release, the department said it is receiving 21% more this week, for a total of 30,125 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and 25,825 second doses.

It said it also will be receiving an additional 17,500 doses of Pfizer vaccines over the next couple of weeks that were overallocated to the Federal Pharmacy Program.

As of Thursday, about 134,000 people had signed up on the state's vaccine registration website.