Online town halls planned in Lincoln, elsewhere to educate people of color about COVID-19 vaccine

In an effort to answer questions and assuage fears about the COVID-19 vaccine among communities of color, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with several organizations to hold online town halls over the next several months.
The first two will be focused on Lincoln. The first is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. and is being done in concert with Mount Zion Baptist Church.
The second one is scheduled for Feb. 18 in cooperation with the Lincoln Chapter of the NAACP.
The Rev. Tremaine Combs, senior pastor at Mount Zion, said he is not trying to push the vaccine on anyone but wants to offer a venue where people can get information in a comfortable and empowering setting.
"The goal is to provide an opportunity and a space for people to ask questions," he said.
Combs said it's also an opportunity for public health officials to "rebuild trust" with the Black community.
A third Lincoln-focused event will be Feb. 25 in partnership with Bluestem Health and the New Era Baptist State Convention of Nebraska.
An Omaha event is set for Feb. 23, and there is one scheduled March 13 with the Grand Island Multicultural Coalition.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, said many of the town halls are meant to coincide with Black History Month in February.
"I'm looking forward to all these town hall meetings as a way to talk about equity, as a way to talk about the impact of health care on people of color throughout Nebraska," Smith said during a Facebook Live session Thursday.
The town halls will be an opportunity to answer questions and educate people in vulnerable communities about why they should get vaccinated.
"There is some hesitancy to taking the vaccine, and we understand for the minority community that sometimes that can be very difficult," she said.
Smith, who is Black, noted that she grew up with "folklore" regarding health care and medicine, and one of the goals of the town halls is to "decrease some of that folklore stuff" for communities of color and "give you real-time information that makes sense about why you need to take the vaccine."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Blacks and Hispanics are both about four times as likely as whites to be hospitalized if they contract a COVID-19 infection, and nearly three times as likely to die.
Despite those figures, surveys have found that only about a quarter of Black Americans and about one-third of the Latino community say they plan to get the vaccine.
Brad Meyer, CEO of Bluestem Health, said about 45% of the organization's patients speak a first language that's not English, making communication sometimes difficult.
He also said that some of the groups it serves have skeptical views of Western medicine, and he's heard anecdotal evidence that there are many people who don't plan to get vaccinated.
"Our goal is to break down these preconceived notions and try to answer any questions as to why they feel it's not safe to get the vaccine," Meyer said.
Smith said that once more vaccine is available, the state will work with community partners to ensure those who are most vulnerable and most in need of it have access.
The Department of Health and Human Services said late Wednesday that it is getting an additional boost in vaccine supply. Last week, officials said the state would be getting about 16% more vaccine doses for the next several weeks, but in a news release, the department said it is receiving 21% more this week, for a total of 30,125 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and 25,825 second doses.
It said it also will be receiving an additional 17,500 doses of Pfizer vaccines over the next couple of weeks that were overallocated to the Federal Pharmacy Program.
As of Thursday, about 134,000 people had signed up on the state's vaccine registration website.
Nebraska so far has been allocated just over 300,000 vaccine doses and had administered 207,000 of them as of Wednesday, a nearly 70% rate. However, out of the roughly 207,000 doses that the Department of Health and Human Services has control of, the vaccination rate is closer to 80%, with 90% of all first doses administered so far.
"We are moving as fast as we possibly can," Smith said.
