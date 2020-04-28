You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One new death reported in state Tuesday
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

One new death reported in state Tuesday

Photo1

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows COVID-19. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. 

 CDC

One new death related to the coronavirus was reported by the West Central District Health Departmant late Tuesday night.

The North Platte-based department said in a statement that a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and suffered serious underlying health conditions had become the second COVID-19-related death in Lincoln County. The death raises the state's total to 56.

The updated Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' tally of positive cases on Tuesday evening compared with Monday was an increase of 16, to 3,374 as of 6 p.m.

However, the number of cases posted by individual counties conflict with the state's numbers.

For example, Hall County leads the number of cases with 908, according to the state report. However, the Central District Health Department reported 990 cases in Hall County as of early Tuesday evening.

The next highest number of positive COVID-19 cases is Douglas County with 484. Douglas County, however, on its own coronavirus dashboard Tuesday reported 504 cases, 20 more than the state reported.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News