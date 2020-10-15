 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One new death, 111 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

One new death, 111 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

Local health officials reported one new COVID-19 death and 111 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

With the new cases and newly reported death, the pandemic total reached 7,285 cases and 33 deaths, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard.

To date, health officials have documented 3,439 recoveries from coronavirus. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Southeast's varsity football, volleyball games canceled Thursday 'out of abundance of caution' related to COVID-19

Hospitalizations fell slightly Thursday with Lincoln hospitals caring for 48 COVID-19 patients, which includes 23 county residents and three who needed ventilators.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez are expected to provide a briefing on the coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

Ricketts eyes resources for hospitals as COVID cases rise
Lincoln hospitals say they have no capacity issues

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is herd immunity? Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News