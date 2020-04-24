One new coronavirus case reported in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported one new coronavirus case Friday morning, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 107.

Statewide, there were 2,124 confirmed cases as of Friday morning.

To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19. Nebraska's overall death toll stands at 47.

Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.

