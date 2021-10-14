One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Thursday.

A unvaccinated woman in her 40s who was hospitalized has died.

This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 302.

There are 96 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lancaster County with 57 from Lancaster County. A total of 17 people are on ventilators. This number includes patients who no longer test positive, but are still hospitalized.

The department also reported 74 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday.

So far, just under 75% of Lancaster County's population is fully vaccinated.

The current mask requirement will remain in place until Oct. 28.

