One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Thursday.
A unvaccinated woman in her 40s who was hospitalized has died.
This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 302.
There are 96 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lancaster County with 57 from Lancaster County. A total of 17 people are on ventilators. This number includes patients who no longer test positive, but are still hospitalized.
The department also reported 74 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday.
So far, just under 75% of Lancaster County's population is fully vaccinated.
The current mask requirement will remain in place until Oct. 28.