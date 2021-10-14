 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County
0 Comments
editor's pick

One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County

  • 0

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Thursday.

A unvaccinated woman in her 40s who was hospitalized has died.

This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 302.

There are 96 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lancaster County with 57 from Lancaster County. A total of 17 people are on ventilators. This number includes patients who no longer test positive, but are still hospitalized.

The department also reported 74 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday.

So far, just under 75% of Lancaster County's population is fully vaccinated.

The current mask requirement will remain in place until Oct. 28.

Critics of mask, vaccination rules draw crowd at UNL's East Campus
Lincoln tops 300 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Beer bellies are a sign of poor health

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News