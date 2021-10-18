 Skip to main content
One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County
One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County

  • Updated
Overall, the state continued a monthlong flattening of its delta surge. But one notable change: The CDC added 399 COVID-related deaths that it apparently hadn't previously counted in Nebraska's tally.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Monday.

The woman was in her 80s, vaccinated and hospitalized. It brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 303.

There are 83 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lancaster County, with 45 of them county residents. Twelve are on ventilators. 

The department also reported 72 lab-confirmed cases Monday. Just less than 75% of the county's population is fully vaccinated.

The current mask requirement will remain in place at least until Oct. 28.

Coronavirus logo 2020
