One more death linked to COVID-19 in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Monday.
The woman was in her 80s, vaccinated and hospitalized. It brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 303.
There are 83 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lancaster County, with 45 of them county residents. Twelve are on ventilators.
The department also reported 72 lab-confirmed cases Monday. Just less than 75% of the county's population is fully vaccinated.
The current mask requirement will remain in place at least until Oct. 28.