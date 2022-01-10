Omicron wave could overwhelm hospitals, Nebraska leaders say

Mitchell said that in a typical year before COVID-19, Great Plains would turn down about 10% of transfer requests, but that number currently is 30-35%.

It's not only the sheer numbers of COVID-19 patients but also a shortage of health workers.

Mitchell said that he's worked in health care for 20 years, "and in my time, I've never seen a staffing shortage like it is right now."

Usually, he said, the hospital can fill open positions with traveling nurses, but even that option is getting more difficult.

A shortage of health care workers, especially nurses, was an issue before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made things markedly worse.

"I think it all just came to a head during the pandemic," Mitchell said.

Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist Hospital in Omaha, said workers are leaving for a variety of reasons, including burnout. She also said there are not nearly enough new workers coming out of college to replace the ones that are leaving.

Abboud said Methodist currently has more than 900 open positions.