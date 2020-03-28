Omaha realtor is first COVID-19 related death in Nebraska; restrictions tightened in more counties

A 59-year-old Omaha man who died at his home Tuesday from COVID-19 is the first recorded death in Nebraska due to the coronavirus, his son wrote in a social media post Friday.
Ralph Marasco, a longtime realtor in Omaha, died from what was initially thought to be heart disease, his son Nico Marasco wrote in a Facebook post, but was later determined to be the coronavirus.
Nico Marasco urged others who may have had contact with his dad to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days.
The state announced its first two confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. In Hall County, a woman described as being in her 60s with underlying health conditions, became Nebraska's second death in the global pandemic, health officials said.
Douglas County health officials, in confirming the Omaha man's death, said he suffered from "serious underlying health conditions."
As of Saturday afternoon, the state reported 96 confirmed cases, and the number of counties under directed health measures grew to 14.
On Saturday, Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the health measure to include Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward and York counties.
The health measure mandates a 10-person limit on public gatherings, a 6-foot separation between people in gatherings of fewer than 10 people, as well as the closing of bars and restaurants, while allowing those establishments to still offer takeout or curbside services.
Similar directed health measure restrictions were already in place in Lancaster, Saunders, Dodge, Douglas, Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties.
Earlier this month, Ricketts said a confirmed case of COVID-19 in which health officials are unable to trace its source would trigger the tightened restrictions.
Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties in the Four Corners Health Department were added to the directed health measure because they border counties where there is community spread of the coronavirus.
"To be clear, at this moment we still do NOT have any lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our District, but as cases of community spread are detected around us, it becomes more probable that it is here as well, but undetected," executive director Laura McDougall said in a statement.
