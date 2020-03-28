Omaha realtor is first COVID-19 related death in Nebraska; restrictions tightened in more counties

A 59-year-old Omaha man who died at his home Tuesday from COVID-19 is the first recorded death in Nebraska due to the coronavirus, his son wrote in a social media post Friday.

Ralph Marasco, a longtime realtor in Omaha, died from what was initially thought to be heart disease, his son Nico Marasco wrote in a Facebook post, but was later determined to be the coronavirus.

Nico Marasco urged others who may have had contact with his dad to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The state announced its first two confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. In Hall County, a woman described as being in her 60s with underlying health conditions, became Nebraska's second death in the global pandemic, health officials said.

Douglas County health officials, in confirming the Omaha man's death, said he suffered from "serious underlying health conditions."

As of Saturday afternoon, the state reported 96 confirmed cases, and the number of counties under directed health measures grew to 14.

On Saturday, Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the health measure to include Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward and York counties.