Omaha officials: State has first case of coronavirus caused by community spread

Officials with the Douglas County Health Department say an Omaha woman confirmed with the coronavirus on Friday experienced symptoms prior to traveling.

As a result, the woman in her 60s is considered the first local COVID-19 case caused by so-called community spread.

A news conference is scheduled for Saturday evening where officials are expected to provide more details.

Two additional travel-related cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Douglas County as of Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in Nebraska to 16.

The latest cases involve a man in his 50s who traveled to and from Spain, and a man in his 30s who came to Douglas County from Singapore.

The have been no confirmed cases in Lincoln or Lancaster County.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

