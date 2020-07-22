OLLI turns to digital tools in turbulent times

The technological hurdles associated with the transition to Zoom were virtually non-existent, she added.

“Older learners are more adaptable than they were even 10 years ago,” Berens said. “OLLI members tend to be eager learners, so the majority have not been deterred by these new digital tools.”

Members’ comments

One of the upsides of the OLLI courses’ enhanced technology is its expanded digital reach, said OLLI member and course facilitator De Tonack.

“For example, this is a great time to reach residents of retirement communities, given the restrictions they’re facing regarding visitation from family members and other loved ones,” she said.

Tonack’s favorite courses since the pandemic’s arrival have been Canvas offerings such as the War of the Roses; a study of art by Picasso; and a virtual tour of Cuba. She also facilitated a look at the Lincoln Electric System in a series titled “We’ve Got the Power,” which began June 30 via Zoom.

Tonack marvels at the OLLI leaders’ reaction to adversity in these unprecedented times.

“OLLI has made the best of a very challenging situation,” she said.