OLLI turns to digital tools in turbulent times

As a licensed baseball umpire, Bob Michl is accustomed to making decisions under pressure.
But nothing on the baseball diamond compares with the dilemma of learning that 67 courses and nearly 2,400 enrollments for OLLI at UNL’s spring term would be lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to cancel OLLI classes stemmed from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s announcement in mid-March that all classroom sessions would be canceled immediately due to COVID-19-related public health and safety concerns.
“My job description turned 180 degrees in three weeks,” said Michl, a longtime Nebraska public school teacher and administrator who was hired in early 2018 to become the curriculum coordinator for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNL.
Turning to Zoom, Canvas
OLLI at UNL staff and their many dedicated volunteers have taken a page from the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, who coined the phrase: Necessity is the mother of invention.
With the threat of COVID-19 precluding in-person interaction, OLLI at UNL members and staff have embraced online learning by utilizing two primary tools: Zoom, for live streaming of programming; and Canvas, for recorded, on-demand programming.
Zoom enables OLLI instructors and members to interact through participation in live courses. Zoom attendees enjoy social interaction while maintaining physical distancing.
Canvas recorded programming enables OLLI members to learn at their leisure — anytime, anywhere. It can be watched multiple times at the viewer’s convenience.
Effective with the summer term, OLLI at UNL is offering a limited number of “hybrid” classes that give members a choice of attending a “live” class (facial coverings required) or via Zoom. Of the 63 classes scheduled for this fall, 41 are Zoom, 15 are face-to face outdoor classes, and seven are hybrid, giving attendees an option to attend face-to-face or to attend via Zoom.
“Even before the virus hit, we were planning to move to some hybrid classes,” said Michl. “This just expedited the process.”
Changes well-received
“Considering the challenges and all of the changes, I think it’s gone really well,” said Charlyne Berens, an OLLI instructor and member.
“Zoom has been an excellent tool for OLLI,” said Berens, a retired journalism instructor at UNL. “Of course, it’s not the same as it would be under normal conditions, but we’re getting good discussion in Zoom classes. “OLLI members are eager to learn.”
Berens cited promising numbers for courses such as Profiles in Courage, a recent series that drew a Zoom crowd of over 50 members — “Very good for a summer crowd,” she said.
The technological hurdles associated with the transition to Zoom were virtually non-existent, she added.
“Older learners are more adaptable than they were even 10 years ago,” Berens said. “OLLI members tend to be eager learners, so the majority have not been deterred by these new digital tools.”
Members’ comments
One of the upsides of the OLLI courses’ enhanced technology is its expanded digital reach, said OLLI member and course facilitator De Tonack.
“For example, this is a great time to reach residents of retirement communities, given the restrictions they’re facing regarding visitation from family members and other loved ones,” she said.
Tonack’s favorite courses since the pandemic’s arrival have been Canvas offerings such as the War of the Roses; a study of art by Picasso; and a virtual tour of Cuba. She also facilitated a look at the Lincoln Electric System in a series titled “We’ve Got the Power,” which began June 30 via Zoom.
Tonack marvels at the OLLI leaders’ reaction to adversity in these unprecedented times.
“OLLI has made the best of a very challenging situation,” she said.
Gary Buser, a history buff who worked 35 years in finance for Farm Credit Services, said Canvas courses are tailor-made for his schedule. His course topics have included World War II and the First Amendment.
“I like the convenience of Canvas … it’s like it’s on-demand,” he said. “I’ve done some Zoom, too, but Canvas is my preference. I like the convenience of connecting whenever my schedule allows, and I’ve found it easy to navigate.”
Embracing ‘new normal’
“The advantage of creating additional options for our members is that the enhanced technology has given our members more choices,” said Dr. Dee Aguilar, OLLI coordinator for the past 13 years and an OLLI staff member for 15 years. “It’s a great chance to embrace the new normal.”
Aguilar commended staff and volunteers for their response.
Of the 67 courses on the spring schedule, OLLI did manage to hold three Zoom courses, and then pulled together nearly 40 hours of programming in Canvas.
Aguilar cited the support of the National OLLI Foundation during the turbulence, and thanked the OLLI members for their understanding and continued support. OLLI had a record-high total of 1,775 members on the rolls as of late June. OLLI’s 2019-2020 academic year ends July 31.
Due to the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, online will continue to be the main source of learning as OLLI enters the 2020 fall terms. Fall term 1 is August to early October; fall term 2 is late October to mid-December.
In-person courses in the fall will be primarily outdoor activities, or will be held in classrooms with physical distancing.
TV program coming
In August 2019, the OLLI Showcase event brought more than 500 people to UNL’s Nebraska Innovation Campus for a half-day of activities that set the tone for the 2019-2020 OLLI year.
Concerns surrounding COVID-19 have made that impossible this year, but a TV program set to debut Aug. 10 on the City of Lincoln’s Government/Educational Access channel will include segments about OLLI, some testimonials and 20-minute lecture sample courses by OLLI instructors. The 90-minute telecast will be repeated, running periodically for several months. More details will appear at https://olli.unl.edu as they become available.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.