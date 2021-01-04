Older Nebraskans will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations soon

Bryan Health said was hosting a vaccine clinic on Monday at which both employees and providers it works with were receiving second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It also was continuing to give first doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

CHI Health also said the five frontline health care workers who were the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Omaha would be receiving their second doses at a media event Monday afternoon.

Ricketts said the state has not been tracking how many eligible Nebraskans have declined the vaccine.

"It is incredibly effective," he said. "There's a lot of protection with the first dose."

Ling said the state Department of Health and Human Services is "working with community partners" to urge vulnerable populations, including those living in largely Black north Omaha and largely Latino south Omaha, to be open to receiving the vaccine.

Asked whether the vaccine will be available to illegal immigrants who are working in Nebraska's meat processing plants, Ricketts said meatpackers are not allowed to hire illegal immigrants, so that should not be an issue.