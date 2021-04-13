Officials tout Lincoln's progress against COVID-19 when compared to others

Lopez said the county has not yet opened up vaccine eligibility at its clinics to 16-year-olds because it is working with local high schools to set up clinics there where students can be vaccinated and officials wanted to get the word out to parents. She did not provide a timeline for when that might happen and said more details will be forthcoming.

Lopez also said the county is focusing on vaccinating college students, as well as young adults who may be in the workforce.

Despite the increased pace of vaccinations, local case rates have remained steady. Lancaster County recorded 346 COVID-19 cases last week, slightly fewer than the previous week. Since the week ending Feb. 12, the county has seen cases stay in a narrow range of between 320 and 360 weekly.

Lopez said the vast majority of cases are in younger age groups that have not yet had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, and she's optimistic that case rates will start to fall over the next few weeks.

The Health Department this week added the vaccination rate along with the death rate as two new components of its COVID-19 risk dial.