Officials concerned as COVID-19 cases triple in Lincoln over two weeks

Local health officials are expressing concern as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached their highest levels in two months.

There were 103 COVID-19 cases recorded in Lancaster County last week, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. That's nearly three times as many as there were the week ending June 25, and it's the most since the week ending May 7.

"We're definitely concerned," said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Cases appear to be driven by the COVID-19 delta variant, which is a more transmissible form of the disease.

Though Lancaster County has reported only 20 confirmed cases of the variant, Lopez said that's largely because very few local cases are genetically sequenced. Among those that are sequenced, the delta variant is showing up more and more.

"We're finding the delta variant is prevalent here," she said.

Another issue with the variant is that it appears to make people sicker, even some who are young and healthy.