Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drops sharply in Nebraska

He eventually recovered enough to be released from the hospital in September, but she said he has had long-lasting complications, including memory loss and the loss of motor skills.

"My husband is a totally different person after COVID," Natalie Trace said in the video. "Every day, every single day, is a challenge for him."

The couple, who live in Curtis, were not vaccinated.

"Had we known now the severity of what COVID can do, we would have taken better precautions," she said.

While Nebraska ranks near the middle of states in terms of vaccination rate, some areas of rural Nebraska have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

In McPherson and Logan counties, for example, fewer than 1 in 5 residents eligible for the vaccine has been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Ricketts said about 9 of every 10 hospitalized COVID patients in the state are unvaccinated.

In addition to vaccines, Anthone and Ricketts highlighted treatments that also can keep COVID-positive people out of the hospital, including antiviral medicines and monoclonal antibodies.