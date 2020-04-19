Number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska nearing 1,500

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln have raised the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 81.

One of the new cases is a child who lives in the same household as a person with the coronavirus, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Sunday.

Anther case involving a woman in her 80s was under investigation.

Five cases that were reported on Saturday also remain under investigation.

Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon reported 2,113 negative tests and 75 positive tests with 11 tests pending results from the Nebraska Public Health Lab. State figures released later in the day listed 81 cases in the county.

There are now 1,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska — an increase of almost 200 from Saturday's total — according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there have been 28 deaths from the virus, including one in Lancaster County.

Hall County (Grand Island) has the highest number of cases with more than 450, compared to a little under 300 in populous Douglas County (Omaha).