NU dorm rooms to be used for quarantine

Nebraskans who need to quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus but have no place to do so may be able to use a room at the University of Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced an agreement between the state and NU for use of residence halls at UNL, UNO, UNK and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis if the need arises.

"It will create about 2,100 new beds we will have access to," Ricketts said at his daily afternoon press briefing. "The plan for these beds is to use them for folks who need to quarantine."

NU President Ted Carter said the university was proud to be a resource to the state and local communities in a time of need.

"We have resources and expertise across our campuses that can be brought to bear in the state's response to COVID-19," Carter said in a statement, "and today's news is one more example."

The agreement, signed by Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business, and Bo Botelho, chief operating officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, requires the state provide 24 hours notice before moving any individuals to a designated dorm room.

Once there, the state will pay NU $100 per day for each room occupied, the agreement states. The agreement ends Aug. 1.