You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NU dorm rooms to be used for quarantine
View Comments
editor's pick topical

NU dorm rooms to be used for quarantine

Neihardt Raymond Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Program and its students are moving to a new home in the fall of 2019. After being housed in Neihardt Hall for much of its existence, the Honors Program will transition to the Knoll residence hall — a bigger, newer facility.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraskans who need to quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus but have no place to do so may be able to use a room at the University of Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced an agreement between the state and NU for use of residence halls at UNL, UNO, UNK and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis if the need arises.

"It will create about 2,100 new beds we will have access to," Ricketts said at his daily afternoon press briefing. "The plan for these beds is to use them for folks who need to quarantine."

NU President Ted Carter said the university was proud to be a resource to the state and local communities in a time of need.

"We have resources and expertise across our campuses that can be brought to bear in the state's response to COVID-19," Carter said in a statement, "and today's news is one more example."

The agreement, signed by Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business, and Bo Botelho, chief operating officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, requires the state provide 24 hours notice before moving any individuals to a designated dorm room.

Once there, the state will pay NU $100 per day for each room occupied, the agreement states. The agreement ends Aug. 1.

While DHHS will be responsible for providing medical care, the university will provide three boxed meals per day for each person in quarantine and be required to perform janitorial duties.

Section of UNL's Neihardt Hall being converted to quarantine space

As the on-campus student population living in the residence halls has shrunk from more than 5,400 to about 760, those students have been reassigned to centralized living spaces, UNL said in a statement.

Last month, the university announced it was preparing a wing of Neihardt Hall to become quarantine space for students who were returning from overseas, as well as others who needed it.

There have been no requests to use dorm rooms for quarantine, UNL said, but it is preparing for people who are unable to isolate themselves at their primary place of residence due to exposure, a positive test or other needs.

Ricketts' biggest worry is not to overwhelm health care system

"From the outset of this pandemic, we have been driven by the need to keep our UNL community safe and also to help our broader community of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement.

"We are all in this together. If there's a way UNL can help, we will."

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News