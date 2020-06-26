NU budget will remain flat this year as $43M in cuts loom on the horizon

In April, Carter announced the Nebraska Promise, which would provide full-tuition for in-state students from median income households. He's also signaled his intention to freeze tuition for in-state students during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years and cut the cost of online courses.

Those strategies have worked, Carter said, as NU has seen its applications from Nebraska students rise by 24% since April and 9% over the prior year to more than 14,800, marking the highest number of applications from in-state students since 2017.

Omaha Regent Howard Hawks, who will leave the board at the end of the year, said he was optimistic about NU's future despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. But he cautioned regents and administrators to not read too much into the application numbers, saying they could create a false sense of security.

"When we finally see (students) on campus, we'll get the true numbers," Hawks said.

There is some indication that the higher number of applications is yielding more incoming students at NU's flagship campus, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Friday. Applications are up 2.7% from last year to 20,516 -- at least from in-state and out-of-state domestic students.