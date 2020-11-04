 Skip to main content
NRC Health earnings rise in 3rd quarter
NRC Health earnings rise in 3rd quarter

NRC

NRC Health reported third quarter earnings that were higher than last year.

 DAVIS DESIGN, Courtesy photo

Being a company that provides management and consulting services to hospitals during a pandemic seems to be a winning formula.

NRC Health, the Lincoln-based company, on Tuesday reported record new sales in the third quarter and a big jump in net income.

The company said it earned $9.6 million in the quarter, an 18% increase over a year ago. That was boosted by net new sales of $11.2 million in the quarter, which helped lead to a 3% rise in revenue.

NRC Health also saw a slight decline in expenses, largely due to reduced travel and the rescheduling of conferences.

The company also announced that its CEO, Michael Hays, has also taken on the role of president. Previous president Steven Jackson resigned earlier this year.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

