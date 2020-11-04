NRC Health earnings rise in 3rd quarter

Being a company that provides management and consulting services to hospitals during a pandemic seems to be a winning formula.

NRC Health, the Lincoln-based company, on Tuesday reported record new sales in the third quarter and a big jump in net income.

The company said it earned $9.6 million in the quarter, an 18% increase over a year ago. That was boosted by net new sales of $11.2 million in the quarter, which helped lead to a 3% rise in revenue.

NRC Health also saw a slight decline in expenses, largely due to reduced travel and the rescheduling of conferences.

The company also announced that its CEO, Michael Hays, has also taken on the role of president. Previous president Steven Jackson resigned earlier this year.

