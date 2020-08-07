NRC Health donates $100K to support mayor's mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NRC Health, a Lincoln-based health care company, is launching a fund through the Lincoln Community Foundation to thank Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for her leadership in the midst of the public health pandemic. The fund will be matched with an additional $100,000 gift from the Harbor of Dreams Foundation.

“When the health of our communities is at stake, we need courageous leaders to step up and make tough decisions in the name of keeping our families and communities healthy. Mayor Gaylor Baird has shown articulate, science-based leadership during this pandemic,” said Jona Raasch of NRC Health.

She continued, “Our national and local health experts have our company’s support, and we applaud Mayor Gaylor Baird and her team for doing the right thing to keep Lincoln safe. All of us should stop and say ‘thank you’ to our mayor, and we encourage other organizations and individuals in the Lincoln area who can, to join us in supporting the mayor’s efforts to protect our community.”

“To the associates of NRC Health, thank you for your $100,000 contribution," said Gaylor Baird. "We plan to use this donation to further COVID–19 safety education and awareness.”

About NRC Health