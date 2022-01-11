'Now is not the time to become complacent' on COVID-19, Lincoln health director says

After a week in which Lancaster County shattered its record for weekly COVID-19 cases, local officials say things are likely to only get worse over the next few weeks.
But they are not ready to make decisions they made earlier in the pandemic, such as requiring masks or limiting activities in the community.
Lancaster County reported 2,893 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Saturday. That was about 800 more cases than it recorded in any other week since the pandemic began. In the past two weeks, case numbers have soared 195%.
The local COVID-19 risk dial remained in the red, or severe, category for the second week in a row, and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the local situation is so severe that she recommends people only leave the house to go to work or school, get medical care or shop for necessities such as food or medicine.
"If you don't think our situation is urgent, you're wrong," Lopez said. "If you're sick of COVID, now is not the time to become complacent."
She said people must be prepared for conditions to get worse before they get better, noting that she expects case counts will continue to rise, leading to more hospitalizations.
Unlike many other areas of the country, Lincoln is well below its record level of COVID-19 hospitalizations, but they are going up. There were 142 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals Tuesday, including 96 who are Lancaster County residents. Hospital numbers have not been that high in more than a year. Lopez said 92% of local intensive-care beds are occupied.
Statewide, hospitalizations remain well below their pandemic peak, although they have increased more than 40% since Christmas.
Earlier Tuesday, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse announced she would institute a mask mandate for the city of Omaha starting Wednesday, although Gov. Pete Ricketts has threatened legal action to stop the move.
Unlike Lancaster County, state officials say that Douglas County's health department does not have the authority to mandate masks without approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Lancaster County for several months was the only county or city in the state with a mask mandate, but it was allowed to end Dec. 23. While there are no plans to bring back a mandate right now, Lopez said city officials continue to have discussions with local health leaders, and "we are still considering all tools that are available."
When cases surged in the fall of 2020, local leaders took steps such as temporarily halting youth sports. While they aren't taking similar measures this time, Lopez said she would discourage people from participating in those activities, but if they do, they should wear a mask.
She also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven't yet and to get booster shots if they are eligible. As of Tuesday, 64.8% of county residents were fully vaccinated, and 53% of those eligible for a booster shot had gotten one.
Lopez said the health department is hosting walk-in vaccination clinics every day this week, including three at elementary schools.
In a bit of good news during an otherwise gloomy briefing, Lopez announced that the health department has partnered with Omaha-based Total Wellness to reopen the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the former Graham Tire location at 1918 O St. The site previously operated by Bryan Health will open starting Thursday and offer tests by appointment only from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. You can go to www.totalwellnesshealth.com/lincoln/ to schedule an appointment.
She also said that Nomi Health will open a second drive-thru lane Wednesday at its Lincoln site at Gateway Mall. Tests at Nomi also require an appointment.
"Many people are eager to get tested, and it's important that our community has several options," Lopez said.
Many people have reported long waits to get tested in Lincoln over the past week or two, as well as waits of as much as three days or more to get results.
By Tuesday, the county had already recorded 900 positive COVID-19 tests this week.
The latest death, a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated, extended the countywide death toll to 367.
