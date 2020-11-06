November is National Family Caregivers Month

It may be hard to leave a loved one in someone else’s care, but taking a break can be one of the best things that caregivers can do for themselves, as well as for the person they are caring for. Most communities have some type of respite care available, such as in-home respite where aides come into your home for a period of time, adult care centers/programs, or short-term respite care available in assisted-living communities. It is not unusual for caregivers to have a hard time asking for help. Unfortunately, this attitude can lead to isolation, frustration and even depression.