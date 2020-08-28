Nourishing new lives during a pandemic

Despite these advantages, many women give up long before the recommended duration.

Why do so many women give up after a few months? Breastfed babies are healthier, but breastfeeding is not always easy during the best of times. Local statistics tell us that the vast majority of women want and intend to breastfeed, but few are still breastfeeding at the one-year mark. While some women have physical difficulties, new moms most often cite a lack of familial and workplace support and accommodation.

A recently published study also reports that new moms face an overwhelming lack of support when breastfeeding or breast pumping in public, from both men and women. Despite the fact that breastfeeding-friendly workplaces have been shown to decrease employee absenteeism by up to 57% while enhancing employee productivity, loyalty and morale, many workplaces have been slow to truly support breastfeeding employees. Nebraska law now requires larger employers to provide time and a safe, sanitary and private space that’s not a bathroom for mothers to pump breastmilk at work.