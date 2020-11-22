On a mid-October night, some time between dinner and bedtime, Cindy Ryman Yost became a member of a club ... a most terrible club for people who have lost a parent to COVID-19.

Her father was taken from the family suddenly and most unexpectedly, Yost said. After testing positive for the coronavirus on a Sunday, he was gone a day later, crumpling to the floor at his home to be found the next morning by his daughter, who was trying to deliver him soup.

Roger Ryman had everything to live for, specifically seven grandchildren — the Magnificent 7 as he called them — and their parents. And for them, he had been as careful as possible in this time of masks and handwashing and physical distancing.

He could have had 10, 20 years or more to celebrate with them their birthdays, graduations, sports wins, first days of schools, holidays, weddings, and, someday, great-grandchildren.

After ranch life in the Sandhills, then moving from ocean to ocean, Ryman had moved back to Lincoln in 2016 to reconnect and bond.

If these grandchildren didn't know how much he loved them by his presence in their lives, they know now because of a surprise gift of 23 years of letters found among his belongings after he died.

"Those words are hard to read knowing he wanted to be around for as much as he could and he won't be around for some of the big life events that are coming up between all of us grandkids," said granddaughter Katelyn Ryman.

Yost and her brother Tony Willis had especially worried Willis' 3-year-old daughter, Ava, would not remember him or know how much he loved her.

But she will know, Yost said, because in those three years, he had already written her eight letters.

The letters to Katelyn had started in September 1999, at the time of her birth, telling her he was living in California, a cowboy managing a ranch, and starting to sell real estate.

"I guess it's time I grow up and get a real job," Ryman told her in the letter.

"You see, I love horses and love to ride them, working cows. That is a real high, and very satisfying to me. As a cowboy, I'm outside all the time, just surrounded by nature."

It's an independent lifestyle, he said, "but it is really hard to make a living playing cowboy."

Once he returned to Lincoln, her grandfather would come to every event of hers he could in Omaha — track meets, plays, recitals, holidays.

"He was truly trying to make up for the lost time," she said. "I think of my upcoming college graduation. I'll be the first grandchild to graduate from college and he won't be there."

* * *

Roger Ryman was No. 42. The 42nd person to die of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, of now more than 60.

His death was reported simply as a Lancaster County man in his 70s.

A few days after his death, his daughter posted on Facebook: "These numbers are not just anonymous strangers. This article, this 'man in his 70s,' was my dad, and he had not even turned 71. My dad was not just the 42nd death in Lancaster County. He was loved by so many."

He was a real person, she said, and his family and friends were trying to balance being sad with being really angry because so many people are suffering. And it could have been prevented.

Yost said her dad had fought back from both cancer and heart surgery, and had been declared cancer-free in September.

"He was so healthy and happy these past several months, so looking forward to enjoying his time with his seven grandkids," she said.

He was born in Lincoln, where he lived until he graduated from the University of Nebraska. But the cowboy in him lured him to take his pregnant wife and little daughter to his family's Sandhills ranch and the beautiful night skies at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Eventually, the family ranch was sold, and Ryman felt like he had lost his anchor to the good earth, said Carl Eskridge, who officiated at his funeral.

He moved his family into Halsey, but after he and his wife divorced he remembered his dreams to live by the ocean and the mountains. That took him to California to manage another ranch. Then to the Atlantic coast. Then Arkansas. But when it was time to retire, he made his way back to his birthplace.

To reconnect and bond with his family.

* * *

When Roger Ryman returned to Lincoln, he found part-time work as a courtesy car driver for a car dealership.

And when COVID-19 surged, he was doing everything he could to be careful, his daughter said.

But he started feeling ill about a month ago, and that day, when he told someone at work he was going to leave early, he found out he had been exposed to a co-worker who had tested positive for COVID-19 a week before.

He called his daughter on his way home to tell her he needed to get tested for the virus. He was most afraid that he may have exposed her or someone else, she said.

He got tested on Saturday and got the result back on Sunday.

Positive.

Yost had talked to him that day, and on Monday around dinnertime. He said he was tired. He had chills, but no fever.

When she got up Tuesday, she texted him to see how he was. When he didn't respond, she decided he was sleeping. She put together soup and chocolate and drove to his house to drop it off.

When she arrived, still no response. So she put on her mask and went in, where she found him.

Doctors told her he most likely died from a blood clot in his lung, a result of the virus. It would have happened suddenly, giving him no time to call for help.

Since his death, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has met with his employer to make sure it is complying with health directives, she said, and understand how to keep workers safe.

The department told her it was able to get the names of people for contact tracing he transported when he may have been contagious. And it reported both Ryman and the passengers were masked and none of those passengers have had symptoms or positive COVID-19 tests.

"He was so worried he might have passed it on," Yost said.

* * *

Cindy Ryman Yost is trying to remember her father now in happier times.

But losing a parent, especially so suddenly, has left her unmoored.

A parent is always the one who will answer your call, she said, hear your joys, listen to your complaints, console you and soothe your anxieties. Pick up your kid if you get stuck at work.

Hospitals in Nebraska are being overwhelmed. Providers are exhausted and stressed, she said. They are begging for people to follow precautions even if government officials won't require them.

She wants people to hear her family's story and decide, if they haven't already, to rethink gatherings for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Husker watch parties during this COVID-19 surge.

"It's hard and I know we are asking people to give up a lot," Yost said. "But we can do hard things. It's better to have a lonely Thanksgiving this year, knowing you can have so many happy gatherings in the years to come. Your future self will be so grateful."

Ryman's granddaughter Katelyn, a college senior, has the same message for young people.

It's been hard to lose her grandfather and then to see young people out and about in bars, ignoring precautions, she said.

"It's not even about getting yourself sick," she said. "It's how can you put others at risk?"

Yost said on a recent Facebook post that last spring most people only knew of one or two people who had even contracted the virus.

"In just the past four days, I've talked to four people who have lost a parent because of COVID," she said. "I've talked with doctors who are begging for people to understand how much worse it's going to get if we don't take action."

Lincoln author tells about his family's experience dealing with COVID-19:

