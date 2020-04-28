No new deaths reported by state on Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported by the state of Nebraska Tuesday.

The updated Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' tally of positive cases on Tuesday evening compared to Monday was an increase of 16, to 3,374 as of 6 p.m.

However, the number of cases posted by individual counties conflict with the state's numbers.

For example, Hall County leads the number of cases with 908, according to the state report. However, the Central District Health Department reported 990 cases in Hall County as of early Tuesday evening.

The next highest number of positive COVID-19 cases is Douglas County with 484. Douglas County, however, on its own coronavirus dashboard Tuesday reported 504 cases, 20 more than the state reported.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

