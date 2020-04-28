You are the owner of this article.
No new deaths reported by state on Tuesday
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows COVID-19. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. 

No new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported by the state of Nebraska Tuesday.

The updated Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' tally of positive cases on Tuesday evening compared to Monday was an increase of 16, to 3,374 as of 6 p.m.

However, the number of cases posted by individual counties conflict with the state's numbers.

For example, Hall County leads the number of cases with 908, according to the state report. However, the Central District Health Department reported 990 cases in Hall County as of early Tuesday evening.

The next highest number of positive COVID-19 cases is Douglas County with 484. Douglas County, however, on its own coronavirus dashboard Tuesday reported 504 cases, 20 more than the state reported.

