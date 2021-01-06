 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 161.

With an additional 241 lab-confirmed cases in the county, the total number of cases to date climbed to 23,667, the department reported. The weekly positivity rate is 33.7%.

The number of recoveries is reportedly up from 7,322 to 7,496.

In Lancaster County there are 100 people hospitalized with 65 from the county. There are five people on ventilators.

Nebraska city eases mask mandate, ties it to number of new cases
Watch now: Lancaster County virus risk dial remains red as infection rate, hospitalizations still concerning
Hundreds of Lincoln health care workers get second round of COVID-19 vaccine

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gupta describes his parents 'camping out' 9 hours for vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News