No new coronavirus deaths reported in Lancaster County

Coronavirus has infected 127 more Lancaster County residents, but no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The local pandemic coronavirus death count on Thursday remained at 185.

To date, Lancaster County has confirmed 25,824 coronavirus cases and documented 9,277 recoveries from the virus.

On Thursday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 98 COVID-19 patients including 67 Lancaster County residents and five people who were on ventilators.

Eased coronavirus restrictions allowing for larger gatherings and later drinking and dining at bars and restaurants take effect Friday.

The Health Department's coronavirus risk dial moved this week to the elevated orange risk zone after 10 weeks in the red zone, which denotes severe risk.

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

