No Limits seeks teen leaders for youth board

No Limits, Nebraska’s youth-led tobacco prevention movement, is accepting applications for positions on the organization’s youth leadership board for 2020–21.

No Limits Youth Board members help plan statewide anti-tobacco events and assist local groups in organizing activism projects in their schools and communities. The board engages and empowers youth to change social norms around tobacco use.

“No Limits Youth Board members lead anti-tobacco efforts and initiate activism in their own communities,” said Molly Kincaid, No Limits project coordinator. “Participating in our activities offers these students a valuable opportunity to grow their leadership, communication and collaboration skills.”

Past activities organized by the board include the annual Kick Butts Day Rally, which is one of the largest Kick Butts Day events in the nation. The youth leadership board also holds an activism summit for Nebraska students to learn how to counter the deceptive marketing tactics used by tobacco companies to sell their products to teens.