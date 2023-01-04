No holiday spike showing up in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

Lincoln has not yet seen a spike in COVID-19 cases related to people gathering over the holiday season.

In fact, cases declined in the week after Christmas, according to the latest data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

For the week ending Saturday, the department recorded 271 cases, a 25% decline from the 362 cases recorded in the week leading up to Christmas. It was the lowest weekly case total since the week ending Nov. 19.

Part of the decline was due to a decline in the number of people testing, which was at its lowest level in more than two months. But the percentage of people testing positive dropped from 13% to 11.6%, the lowest level since the week ending Oct. 29.

Not all indicators were positive, however. COVID-related hospitalizations rose in Lincoln to a daily average of 55 last week, up from 49 the previous week.

The Health Department also said that wastewater sampling showed "a significant increase" in the number of virus particles detected in wastewater compared with the previous week.

In addition, there was one COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County last week, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.

The Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the fifth week in a row.

The state as a whole saw a huge decline in cases, with only 1,738 recorded during the week ending Dec. 28, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a more than 55% decrease from the previous week.

Hospitalizations also declined sharply in Nebraska, with 217 daily COVID-19 patients hospitalized on average last week, down 17.5% from an average of 262 the week before.

U.S. States That Spend the Most on Health and Hospitals U.S. States That Spend the Most on Health and Hospitals Health and hospital spending accounts for nearly 10 percent of state and local government budgets Health and hospital spending per capita is up over 50 percent Vermont and Utah saw the largest increases in health and hospital spending over the past decade 15. Indiana 14. Virginia 13. Michigan 12. Texas 11. California 10. Utah 9. Iowa 8. Washington 7. Missouri 6. Kansas 5. Mississippi 4. Alabama 3. North Carolina 2. Wyoming 1. South Carolina