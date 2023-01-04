 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

No holiday spike showing up in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

COVID cases in Nebraska drop slightly to end year

Lincoln has not yet seen a spike in COVID-19 cases related to people gathering over the holiday season.

In fact, cases declined in the week after Christmas, according to the latest data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

UNMC scholarship intended to draw nursing students from surrounding states
Nebraska cardiologist explains rare condition that may have felled Buffalo Bills' Hamlin

For the week ending Saturday, the department recorded 271 cases, a 25% decline from the 362 cases recorded in the week leading up to Christmas. It was the lowest weekly case total since the week ending Nov. 19.

Part of the decline was due to a decline in the number of people testing, which was at its lowest level in more than two months. But the percentage of people testing positive dropped from 13% to 11.6%, the lowest level since the week ending Oct. 29.

Not all indicators were positive, however. COVID-related hospitalizations rose in Lincoln to a daily average of 55 last week, up from 49 the previous week.

People are also reading…

The Health Department also said that wastewater sampling showed "a significant increase" in the number of virus particles detected in wastewater compared with the previous week.

In addition, there was one COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County last week, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.

The Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the fifth week in a row.

The state as a whole saw a huge decline in cases, with only 1,738 recorded during the week ending Dec. 28, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a more than 55% decrease from the previous week.

Hospitalizations also declined sharply in Nebraska, with 217 daily COVID-19 patients hospitalized on average last week, down 17.5% from an average of 262 the week before.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News