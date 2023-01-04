No holiday spike showing up in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

COVID cases in Nebraska drop slightly to end year
Lincoln has not yet seen a spike in COVID-19 cases related to people gathering over the holiday season.
In fact, cases declined in the week after Christmas, according to the latest data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
For the week ending Saturday, the department recorded 271 cases, a 25% decline from the 362 cases recorded in the week leading up to Christmas. It was the lowest weekly case total since the week ending Nov. 19.
Part of the decline was due to a decline in the number of people testing, which was at its lowest level in more than two months. But the percentage of people testing positive dropped from 13% to 11.6%, the lowest level since the week ending Oct. 29.
Not all indicators were positive, however. COVID-related hospitalizations rose in Lincoln to a daily average of 55 last week, up from 49 the previous week.
The Health Department also said that wastewater sampling showed "a significant increase" in the number of virus particles detected in wastewater compared with the previous week.
In addition, there was one COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County last week, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.
The Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the fifth week in a row.
The state as a whole saw a huge decline in cases, with only 1,738 recorded during the week ending Dec. 28, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a more than 55% decrease from the previous week.
Hospitalizations also declined sharply in Nebraska, with 217 daily COVID-19 patients hospitalized on average last week, down 17.5% from an average of 262 the week before.
U.S. States That Spend the Most on Health and Hospitals
The challenges facing the healthcare sector in the U.S. are numerous. The U.S. lags behind other developed nations on many
key metrics of health, including life expectancy, chronic disease burden, and avoidable deaths. The population has been growing older on average with the aging of the Baby Boomers, creating increased demand for health services. Longtime public health challenges like obesity, substance abuse, and mental illness have wide-ranging impacts on Americans’ overall health and well-being. And in the last few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unusually heavy strain on healthcare providers and hospitals.
With these many interlocking and compounding challenges, the U.S. spends heavily to support the healthcare system. According to federal data,
national health expenditures in the U.S. total $4.1 trillion per year, making up nearly 20% of the nation’s GDP. The bulk of this spending comes from the federal government, which contributes 36.3% of expenditures, and U.S. households, which account for 26.1%.
Often underappreciated in discussions of the U.S. health system is the
role of state and local governments. States and localities frequently fund public hospitals, health inspections, mental health and substance abuse programs, water and air quality programs, and payments to private hospitals for public health services. State and local governments funded 14.3% of total national health expenditures in 2020.
Health and hospital spending accounts for nearly 10 percent of state and local government budgets
This spending is one of the most significant budgetary responsibilities of state and local governments. Health and hospitals represent the third largest spending category for state and local governments, behind only public welfare and elementary and secondary education. Collectively, governments spend $345 billion on health and hospitals each year, accounting for nearly 10% of all state and local spending.
Health and hospital spending per capita is up over 50 percent
State and local spending on health and hospitals on a per-capita basis has also grown over time. In the year 2000, state and local governments spent $678 per capita on health and hospitals in inflation-adjusted dollars. By 2020, that figure had risen to $1,040—an increase of more than 50%.
Vermont and Utah saw the largest increases in health and hospital spending over the past decade
However, this trend has not played out the same in all locations. In fact, 13 states have seen a decline in health and hospital spending per capita over the last decade, led by Arizona, where spending has declined by more than 50%. In contrast, other states have seen rapid growth in health spending. Vermont’s inflation-adjusted state and local spending per capita more than doubled between 2010 and 2020, from $355 to $730, and Utah’s 96.2% rate of growth was not far behind.
Just as trends in health spending have varied by geography, total spending also looks different from state to state. Nationwide, states and localities spend around 9.9% of their budgets on health and hospitals, at a total of $1,047 per capita. But a number of states and localities spend well above these figures, including Wyoming, where the per-capita spending is nearly triple the national average, and South Carolina, where health and hospital spending represents nearly 20% of state and local expenditures.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the states that spend the most on health and hospitals, researchers at
HowtoHome.com calculated health and hospital spending as a share of total spending. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total health and hospital spending per capita was ranked higher.
Here are the states that spend the most on health and hospitals.
15. Indiana
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 10.7% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $999 Total health & hospital spending: $6,747,518,000 Total direct expenditures: $62,806,487,000
14. Virginia
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 10.7% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,061 Total health & hospital spending: $9,112,433,000 Total direct expenditures: $85,243,956,000
13. Michigan
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 11.2% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,078 Total health & hospital spending: $10,748,283,000 Total direct expenditures: $95,700,844,000
12. Texas
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 11.3% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,013 Total health & hospital spending: $29,753,376,000 Total direct expenditures: $263,279,685,000
11. California
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 12.2% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,677 Total health & hospital spending: $66,029,051,000 Total direct expenditures: $541,102,413,000
10. Utah
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 12.8% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,289 Total health & hospital spending: $4,190,560,000 Total direct expenditures: $32,812,538,000
9. Iowa
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 14.0% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,557 Total health & hospital spending: $4,925,808,000 Total direct expenditures: $35,283,924,000
8. Washington
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 14.0% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,623 Total health & hospital spending: $12,487,009,000 Total direct expenditures: $89,455,201,000
7. Missouri
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 14.2% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,208 Total health & hospital spending: $7,431,898,000 Total direct expenditures: $52,380,770,000
6. Kansas
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 15.5% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,561 Total health & hospital spending: $4,548,137,000 Total direct expenditures: $29,333,928,000
5. Mississippi
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 17.1% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,597 Total health & hospital spending: $4,736,972,000 Total direct expenditures: $27,688,049,000
4. Alabama
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 18.7% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,687 Total health & hospital spending: $8,302,347,000 Total direct expenditures: $44,406,818,000
3. North Carolina
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 18.8% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,665 Total health & hospital spending: $17,650,732,000 Total direct expenditures: $93,667,411,000
2. Wyoming
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 18.9% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $2,936 Total health & hospital spending: $1,709,488,000 Total direct expenditures: $9,029,287,000
1. South Carolina
Health & hospital spending as a share of total: 19.3% Total health & hospital spending per capita: $1,787 Total health & hospital spending: $9,326,575,000 Total direct expenditures: $48,273,596,000
