No COVID testing Thursday at Gateway Mall

With sub-zero wind chills in the Thursday forecast, Nomi Health officials said there will be no COVID-19 testing at its outdoor site at Gateway Mall.

Those with appointments will be notified by email, officials said.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has surged over recent weeks as people sought assurance before attending holiday gatherings and case numbers rose with the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Long lines of cars have been common at the Nomi testing site in the mall's parking lot. Officials said the testing site is expected to be open on Friday and encouraged people to register in advance at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Meanwhile, testing is available for those who have symptoms at Bryan Urgent Care and CHI Priority Care locations, as well as health care provider officers and local pharmacies.

