No confirmed COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated Nebraskans

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calculates percentages based on adults 18 and older, has the number of Nebraskans fully vaccinated at 20.2%.

The state does not list the percentage of the population that has received each vaccine. In Lancaster County, 73% of people have received the Pfizer vaccine, 22% have received Moderna, and nearly 5% have received Johnson & Johnson.

There have been Nebraskans who have reported on social media that they got COVID-19 after getting a vaccination, and there have been anecdotal reports as well, but it's not clear how many of those people may have already been exposed to and/or infected with the disease at the time they got vaccinated.

Other states have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people who have been fully vaccinated. Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Public Health reported 14 such infections, all in health care workers. All cases were mild.

While the vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing a COVID-19 infection, they are nearly perfect at preventing people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized, and there have been no COVID-related deaths reported in the U.S. among vaccinated people.