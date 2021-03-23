No confirmed COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated Nebraskans

Nebraska has been vaccinating people against COVID-19 for just more than three months now, and so far there has not been a documented case of anyone getting the disease after being fully vaccinated.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said Monday that the state is tracking data on infections after vaccinations as well as data on reinfections.
"As of now, (there are) no confirmed cases of reinfection or vaccine breakthrough, as they call it," Anthone said during Gov. Pete Ricketts' news conference Monday.
Anthone said that positive case results must be sequenced to determine reinfection or infection after vaccination, so it takes some time.
He said he does expect there will be more detailed information available on the subject soon.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which most people in the state have received, are both roughly 95% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection once people are fully vaccinated with two doses. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 70% effective at preventing symptomatic disease.
As of Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly 500,000 people have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 250,000 have been fully vaccinated. That's 17% of people 16 and older in the state.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calculates percentages based on adults 18 and older, has the number of Nebraskans fully vaccinated at 20.2%.
The state does not list the percentage of the population that has received each vaccine. In Lancaster County, 73% of people have received the Pfizer vaccine, 22% have received Moderna, and nearly 5% have received Johnson & Johnson.
There have been Nebraskans who have reported on social media that they got COVID-19 after getting a vaccination, and there have been anecdotal reports as well, but it's not clear how many of those people may have already been exposed to and/or infected with the disease at the time they got vaccinated.
Other states have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people who have been fully vaccinated. Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Public Health reported 14 such infections, all in health care workers. All cases were mild.
While the vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing a COVID-19 infection, they are nearly perfect at preventing people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized, and there have been no COVID-related deaths reported in the U.S. among vaccinated people.
The vaccines have varying effectiveness against COVID-19 variant strains. For example, studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are fairly effective against the UK strain of the virus, but much less effective against the South African strain.
Nebraska has reported 17 confirmed cases of the UK variant so far, including at least one in Lancaster County. It has not had a confirmed case of the South African variant.
CDC VACCINATION GUIDELINES:
Hanging with friends at home is low-risk
Fully vaccinated people are low-risk to each other
Unvaccinated people should call the shots
Unvaccinated people from non-high risk households
Keep visits with high-risk individuals masked and outdoors
Gatherings of multiple households should remain outdoors and masked
Skip concerts and weddings
Keep your mask on in public spaces
Continue to avoid travel
If a fully vaccinated person shows COVID-19 symptoms
Absent symptoms, there’s no need to isolate following exposure
Homeless shelters and prisons
