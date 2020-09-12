 Skip to main content
New virus cases push Lancaster County weekly total to 643, smashing record
New virus cases push Lancaster County weekly total to 643, smashing record

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 145-lab confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the weekly total into record territory.

There were 643 new cases reported in the last week, topping the record of 476 cases recorded a week ago.

In previous peaks locally, Lancaster County reported 300 cases in a week in early May, and 360 in late July.

Those record-setting weeks came with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus largely void of students. Officials said the recent spike in cases can largely be traced to the college-age population, as well as clusters in the state prison system.

State moving to Phase 4 of reopening as case, hospital numbers rise

Positive cases were returned on 13.4% of tests last week, virtually unchanged from the prior week.

The total number of cases in Lancaster County has now reached 5,102, with 21 deaths.

Survey: Only 1 in 4 UNL faculty say they are comfortable being back on campus

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

