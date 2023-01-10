New variant emerges, but COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lincoln and across the state

COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop, despite holiday gatherings and the appearance of a new variant.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 208 reported cases for the week that ended Saturday, down from 271 the previous week.

It's the third week in a row that cases have declined, and they are now down more than 50% since the week before Christmas.

The drop in case numbers appears to be driven in part by a drop in testing. The percentage of tests registering as positive rose slightly last week but remained near its lowest level since mid-October.

Other COVID-19 indicators are also trending in a positive direction. Hospitalizations associated with COVID declined last week in Lincoln, reaching a seven-day rolling average of 42, down from 55 the previous week.

The Health Department also said that fewer virus particles were detected in wastewater sampling in Lincoln compared with the previous week.

And there were no COVID-related deaths reported last week.

Despite the improvement in the numbers, the local Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the sixth week in a row.

The local numbers were in line with statewide numbers that show a continued drop in cases.

There were 1,420 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an 18% decrease from the previous week.

Statewide cases are now down 60% in just the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations remained essentially the same, with the seven-day daily average of COVID patients in Nebraska rising slightly from 217 to 219.

While the situation looks good now, one of the state's top doctors is not optimistic things will stay that way.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' genomic testing for the first time detected the presence of the new omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which has been rapidly spreading across the U.S.

It accounted for only about 2% of cases in the U.S. in early December, but by last week was causing more than 1 in 4 cases, according to the CDC.

In the Northeast, it's estimated that XBB.1.5 is causing 70%-75% of all cases, which has led to a sharp rise in hospitalizations.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said he believes the variant, which is much more infectious than any previous variant, is going to rapidly take over and become dominant across the U.S.

Lawler said he expects case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths to surge and possibly even rival what occurred during last winter's omicron surge.

"January and February are going to be really ugly," he said in his biweekly COVID-19 update video posted online on Jan. 3.

He encouraged people to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, saying those who haven't gotten the new bivalent booster shot are "almost unprotected against this new infection."

In Nebraska, only 16.4% of the population over age 5 has gotten the current booster shot, according to the CDC, although that's slightly higher than the national rate of 15.4%.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Nebraska