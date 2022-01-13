New surgeon is first in Lincoln focused on gynecologic oncology

Bryan Health and Cancer Partners of Nebraska announced Thursday the hiring of a doctor who has started a new gynecologic oncology specialty, a first for Lincoln.

Dr. Peter Morris, a board-certified gynecologic oncology surgeon with more than 35 years of experience in women's reproductive cancers, is one of only a few gynecologic oncology surgeons in Nebraska and the first in Lincoln, adding a much-needed specialty to the community. He is currently seeing patients at Cancer Partners of Nebraska.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join Cancer Partners of Nebraska to provide specialized care to a population of women who need it most,” Morris said in a news release. “The current state of cancer care in Lincoln is excellent and will take a significant step forward in the future with the April Sampson Cancer Center. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a part of it.”

Cancer Partners of Nebraska plans to locate in the April Sampson Cancer Center, which is being built near 40th Street and Rokeby Road. The 140,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will centralize cancer care under one roof and offer advanced technology and treatment with a healing, comfortable environment.