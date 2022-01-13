 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New surgeon is first in Lincoln focused on gynecologic oncology
0 Comments
editor's pick

New surgeon is first in Lincoln focused on gynecologic oncology

  • 0

Bryan Health and Cancer Partners of Nebraska announced Thursday the hiring of a doctor who has started a new gynecologic oncology specialty, a first for Lincoln.

peter morris

Dr. Peter Morris

Dr. Peter Morris, a board-certified gynecologic oncology surgeon with more than 35 years of experience in women's reproductive cancers, is one of only a few gynecologic oncology surgeons in Nebraska and the first in Lincoln, adding a much-needed specialty to the community. He is currently seeing patients at Cancer Partners of Nebraska.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join Cancer Partners of Nebraska to provide specialized care to a population of women who need it most,” Morris said in a news release. “The current state of cancer care in Lincoln is excellent and will take a significant step forward in the future with the April Sampson Cancer Center. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a part of it.”

Cancer Partners of Nebraska plans to locate in the April Sampson Cancer Center, which is being built near 40th Street and Rokeby Road. The 140,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will centralize cancer care under one roof and offer advanced technology and treatment with a healing, comfortable environment.

“The addition of Dr. Morris and his gynecologic oncology specialty are a great example of fulfilling our promise to bring leading physicians and new treatments options close to home,” David Reese, vice president of clinical and support services at Bryan, said in the release.

Watch Now: Youngest preemie born at Bryan to survive is now thriving at home in Lincoln
Lincoln's two primary orthopedic practices to merge
Watch Now: Bryan Health to name $45 million center for cancer patient
CHI Health to break ground on south Lincoln clinic next week

Renderings: Bryan announces plan for cancer center on new campus in south Lincoln

On Thursday, Bryan Health officials formally unveiled a $45 million comprehensive cancer treatment center that would anchor what will be known as Bryan South Campus.

1 of 6

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Get the best out of your air fryer with these tips and tricks

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News